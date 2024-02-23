Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Ball State after 26-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-16, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-16, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Tyson Acuff scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 78-69 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals are 8-5 in home games. Ball State has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 3-10 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ball State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is shooting 46.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Acuff is shooting 43.8% and averaging 22.0 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

