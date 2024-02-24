Acuff and Eastern Michigan host Ball State

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-16, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-16, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 5-8 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Tyson Acuff scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 78-69 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals are 8-5 on their home court. Ball State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Ball State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 67.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 70.9 Ball State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.