Acker leads LIU against Wagner after 28-point outing

Long Island Sharks (7-19, 6-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 6-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces the Wagner Seahawks after Eric Acker scored 28 points in LIU’s 76-64 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks are 6-4 on their home court. Wagner has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sharks are 6-8 in conference matchups. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Wagner is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Tai Strickland is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

