Achor and Samford host Furman

Furman Paladins (15-12, 9-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (23-4, 12-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the Furman Paladins after Achor Achor scored 20 points in Samford’s 88-84 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-0 at home. Samford leads the SoCon with 16.1 fast break points.

The Paladins are 9-5 in conference play. Furman is third in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.2.

Samford scores 87.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 75.5 Furman gives up. Furman averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is shooting 59.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

JP Pegues is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

