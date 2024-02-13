ACC reprimands Louisville’s Jeff Walz, fines school $20,000 for postgame criticism of officiating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and issued a $20,000…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and issued a $20,000 institutional fine against the school for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy with his criticism of officials after the No. 18 Cardinals’ 73-72 loss at No. 19 Syracuse on Sunday.

Walz blasted officials for calling a late intentional foul on Cardinals forward Olivia Cochran, which resulted in the Orange’s Dyaisha Fair making two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining. The ACC stated in a release Tuesday that Walz’s remarks violated its sportsmanship policy that prohibits comments on officiating other than directly to the league office. The release added that public criticism of officials or comments evaluating officiating in particular contests “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”

Funds from the institutional fine will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account. The ACC considers the matter closed and had no further comment, the release added.

Louisville (20-5, 9-3) visits Boston College on Thursday night.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.