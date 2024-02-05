Abmas and Texas host No. 12 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Texas’ 77-66 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns have gone 10-3 in home games. Texas scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Cyclones are 5-3 in conference matchups. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.4.

Texas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Iowa State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Cyclones square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

