Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Elliott’s 40-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-15, 3-9 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-17, 2-10 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Elijah Elliott scored 40 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 92-84 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros are 5-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 3-9 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is shooting 37.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

