Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Elliott’s 40-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-15, 3-9 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-17, 2-10 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Elijah Elliott scored 40 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 92-84 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros are 5-5 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are 3-9 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 73.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 75.3 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman Brashear is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging six points. Elliott is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Airion Simmons is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

