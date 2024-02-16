Abilene Christian visits SFA following Madden’s 27-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-15, 4-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-15, 4-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-10, 7-6 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Hunter Jack Madden scored 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-79 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-4 in home games. SFA is the top team in the WAC averaging 38.6 points in the paint. Sadaidriene Hall leads the ‘Jacks scoring 6.5.

The Wildcats are 4-9 in conference play. Abilene Christian allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

SFA is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 11.8 points. Kyle Hayman is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.

Kavion McClain is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

