Abilene Christian plays Utah Valley, aims to stop road slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-14, 3-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-14, 4-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will try to stop its eight-game road skid when the Wildcats take on Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 7-3 at home. Utah Valley is sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Trevin Dorius leads the Wolverines with 7.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-8 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian allows 75.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 68.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 75.4 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.