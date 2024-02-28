Abilene Christian plays Southern Utah after Dibba’s 24-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-15, 7-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-18, 4-12 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-15, 7-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-18, 4-12 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 79-73 win over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-6 in home games. Southern Utah is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 7-9 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Southern Utah is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is averaging 16.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Kavion McClain is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Dibba is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.