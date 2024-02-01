Abilene Christian hosts Smith and Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (13-7, 6-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-12, 3-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tarleton State Texans (13-7, 6-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-12, 3-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Jakorie Smith scored 28 points in Tarleton State’s 86-68 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans have gone 6-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Abilene Christian averages 75.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 66.7 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Smith is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

