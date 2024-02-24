Abilene Christian hosts Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-3, 14-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-15, 6-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-3, 14-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-15, 6-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 77-74 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats have gone 6-5 in home games. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Antelopes are 14-2 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Abilene Christian’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 46.4% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.7 points. Airion Simmons is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Grant-Foster is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

