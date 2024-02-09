Abilene Christian faces Utah Valley, looks to halt 3-game skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-14, 3-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-14, 4-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-14, 3-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-14, 4-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to break its three-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Valley has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 3-8 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 73.8 points per game, 3.0 more than the 70.8 Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

