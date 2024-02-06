Abdur-Rahim and Georgia host Mississippi State

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 3-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 3-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 20 points in Georgia’s 72-62 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Mississippi State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 4-5 in SEC play. Georgia averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Justin Hill is averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Georgia Bulldogs. Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

