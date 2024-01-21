Live Radio
Zidek scores 21 as Chattanooga downs East Tennessee State 81-74

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 5:28 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jan Zidek’s 21 points helped Chattanooga defeat East Tennessee State 81-74 on Sunday.

Zidek was 8-of-11 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Mocs (12-7, 4-2 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had five assists. Honor Huff was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Buccaneers (9-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by Ebby Asamoah, who finished with 22 points. Quimari Peterson added 18 points and nine rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

