Zidek and Chattanooga host Wofford

Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Wofford Terriers after Jan Zidek scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 81-74 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers are 7-0 on their home court. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Corey Tripp averaging 10.0.

The Mocs have gone 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Wofford scores 77.6 points, 7.1 more per game than the 70.5 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 78.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 75.8 Wofford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Filewich is averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Honor Huff is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals. Trey Bonham is shooting 53.7% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

