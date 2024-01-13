Zach Edey scores 30 to help lift No. 1 Purdue over Penn State 95-78

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue made 11…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue made 11 3-pointers Saturday in a 95-78 rout of Penn State.

The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) rebounded from their second loss of the season with their 10th consecutive home victory and their eighth straight in a series they’ve dominated. Lance Jones had 14 points, Fletcher Loyer added 11 and Braden Smith tied his career high with 11 assists.

Nick Kern Jr. had a career-high 18 points to lead Penn State and Kanye Clary added 16. The Nittany Lions (8-9, 2-4) have lost three of four overall.

TCU 68, NO. 2 HOUSTON 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller’s layup with six seconds left gave TCU a victory over Houston, the Cougars’ second straight loss to an unranked team.

Miller led the Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) with 13 points, with his go-ahead basket his only points in the second half. Trevian Tennyson added 12, while Avery Anderson finished with 11.

J’Wan Roberts had a season-high 20 points for Houston (14-2, 1-2). Damian Dunn finished with 17.

Houston led by 12 in the first half, but the Cougars were called for 10 fouls in the final eight minutes and the Frogs pulled within two by the break.

NO. 3 KANSAS 78, NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 66

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar had 15 of his 21 points in the second half as Kansas surged past Oklahoma, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to six games.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 24 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dajuan Harris had 8 assists and no turnovers.

Javian McCollum had 17 points to lead Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2), which lost its second straight game. Milos Usan added 15 and Otego Oteh had 12.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 85, GEORGIA 79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining, and Tennessee recovered after losing a 14-point lead to beat Georgia and end the Bulldogs’ 10-game winning streak.

Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) blew a 42-28 lead in the first half and trailed by 11 points, 75-64, before recovering in the closing minutes.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia (12-4, 2-1) with 21 points.

TEXAS A&M 97, NO. 6 KENTUCKY 92, OT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored a game-high 31 points, Tyrece Radford scored a season-high 28 and Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated Kentucky in overtime.

Radford hit the only field goal of the overtime period, and went 1 for 2 at the free throw line. Taylor made all four of his free throws in the extra frame. Taylor hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range after having shot 3 of 20 in his last two games.

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves scored 22, including 5 of 10 from behind the line D.J. Wagner had 18 and Dillingham had 15 for the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1).

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 103, SYRACUSE 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 points to help North Carolina race away from Syracuse for the win.

Armando Bacot added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their sixth consecutive game. Harrison Ingram also had a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds), while Jalen Washington had 11 points and Jae’Lyn Withers chipped in 10.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse (11-5, 2-3) with 21 points. Quadir Copeland added 16 points and Chris Bell had 13.

WASHINGTON STATE 73, NO. 8 ARIZONA 70

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Washington State defeated Arizona.

After a 26-point outing in a victory at Southern California on Wednesday night, Jones was magnificent again. He got a short jumper to fall with 1:11 left to put the Cougars (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) up by four and grabbed the game-ending rebound after Caleb Love’s 3-point attempt fell short.

It was the second straight season the Cougars have beaten Arizona (12-4, 3-2) with the Wildcats ranked in the top 10.

Love led Arizona (12-4, 3-2) with 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

NO. 11 DUKE 84, GEORGIA TECH 79

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored a career-high 30 points while Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Young had big second-half contributions to help Duke hold off Georgia Tech, losers of five straight.

Filipowski, a 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American, also had 13 rebounds and four assists in a huge performance that the Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) desperately needed to avenge last month’s loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Naithan George scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4), who were within reach of their first win at Duke’s famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly two decades. Baye Ndongo and Miles Kelly each had 16 as Georgia Tech spent much of the second half shooting better than 60% and finished the game at 54.5%, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range.

NO. 14 BAYLOR 62, CINCINNATI 59

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lift Baylor over Cincinnati to stay atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 record.

Walter helped seal the win for the Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) with a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining after drawing a foul following Simas Lukosius’ missed 3-pointer. Lukosius also missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Baylor withstood a 24-point performance by Cincinnati’s Dan Skillings Jr., and Day Day Thomas added 15 for the Bearcats (12-4, 1-2).

Langston Love contributed 14 points for Baylor and RayJ Dennis collected 11 points and nine assists.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 71, NORTHWESTERN 63

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored a career-high 24 points and A.J. Storr added 14 to help Wisconsin hold off Northwestern.

Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) has won six straight games and is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers’ 5-0 start in league play is the first since the 2007-08 season.

Klesmit shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 13 overall in the win.

Boo Buie scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2). Brooks Barnhizer finished with 13 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats never led in the second half but tied the game twice with less than 4:12 left in the game.

NO. 16 AUBURN 93, LSU 78

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara had 19 points and six steals off the bench and Auburn won its ninth straight by double digits over LSU.

Auburn (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had a season-high 16 steals and scored 26 points off of 17 total turnovers from LSU (10-6, 2-1).

Johni Broome added 18 points and seven rebounds for Auburn, who shot 40% on 3-pointers and 87.1% from the free-throw line.

LSU was led by Trae Hannibal and Jordan Wright with 18 points each. LSU shot 39% from 3-point range.

NO. 18 BYU 63, UCF 58

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored 17 points and BYU held off UCF for its first Big 12 win since joining the conference.

Trevin Knell had 14 points for BYU (13-3, 1-2), and Spencer Johnson finished with 12. Knell made four 3-pointers and Khalifa had three as the Cougars went 9 for 26 from deep.

UCF (10-5, 1-2) wasted a strong performance by Ibrahima Diallo, who finished with 11 points, 19 rebounds and two blocked shots. Darius Johnson scored 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting, and Jaylin Sellers finished with 13 points.

NEW MEXICO 88, NO. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points, including nine straight in a 17-0 first-half run, and New Mexico beat San Diego State, ending the Aztecs’ seven-game winning streak.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 for New Mexico (14-3, 2-2 Mountain West) and JT Toppin had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points and Miles Byrd chipped in 13 points for the Aztecs (14-3, 3-1).

The difference in the game was at the foul line, where the Lobos made 21 of 31 attempts. San Diego State was 11 of 20. New Mexico also blocked 14 shots.

NO. 20 UTAH STATE 87, UNLV 86

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Great Osobor made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left to complete a five-point play and allow Utah State to escape with a victory over UNLV.

UNLV’s Luis Rodriguez then made two free throws for an 86-82 lead with 14.3 seconds to go. But Darius Brown II made a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left and UNLV’s Kalib Boone was called for a foul away from the ball, sending Osobor to the line for a potential five-point play and the Aggies’ first lead of the game. Osobor made both foul shots, and Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Osobor had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (16-1, 4-0 Mountain West) to extend their winning streak to 15 games, the longest active one in the nation. Ian Martinez also scored 24 points.

Rodriguez led UNLV (8-7, 1-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Boone scored 18 points.

NO. 21 CLEMSON 89, BOSTON COLLEGE 78

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall and Joe Girard III each scored 26 points to help Clemson (12-4, 2-3 ACC) snap a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak by beating a short-handed Boston College.

Boston College (10-6, 1-4) played without leading scorer Quinten Post, who was among three players out with the stomach flu. Post averages 16.9 points a game.

Hall had a game-high 11 rebounds, while Girard’s 26 points were a season high.

Jaeden Zackery led Boston College with 18 points.

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 66, ST JOHN’S 65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander made the go-ahead free throws with 12.3 seconds left, and Creighton ended St. John’s (12-5, 4-2) four-game win streak.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East) with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks — none bigger than his swat of Daniss Jenkins’ shot in the final minute that led to Alexander’s winning foul shots. Baylor Scheierman had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton.

St. John’s Joel Soriano had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his Big East-leading 10th double-double.

WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO 25 TEXAS 73

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Pat Suemnick set career highs of 16 points and six rebounds, West Virginia built a double-digit lead and held on to beat Texas.

Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle added 14 points apiece and Quinn Slazinski had 13 points for West Virginia (6-10, 1-2 Big 12), which broke a three-game losing streak.

Max Abmas scored 19 of his season-high 32 points in the final five minutes, including two free throws with 1:08 left to cut the Texas deficit to 68-65. But the Longhorns (12-4, 1-2) got no closer. Dylan Disu fouled out with 2:16 remaining and finished with 18 points.

