Youngstown State visits Detroit Mercy following Stone’s 36-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (13-6, 5-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-19, 0-8 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Youngstown State Penguins after Jayden Stone scored 36 points in Detroit Mercy’s 102-99 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans are 0-6 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins are 5-3 against conference opponents. Youngstown State averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Brett Thompson with 3.8.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 80.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 79.3 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovann Toatley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Stone is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Thompson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

