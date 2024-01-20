Youngstown State visits Detroit Mercy following Stone’s 36-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (13-6, 5-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-19, 0-8 Horizon League) Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (13-6, 5-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-19, 0-8 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -10; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Jayden Stone scored 36 points in Detroit Mercy’s 102-99 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans are 0-6 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins are 5-3 against conference opponents. Youngstown State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Penguins square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovann Toatley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Stone is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Brandon Rush is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.7 points. Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

