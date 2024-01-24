Youngstown State visits Counter and IUPUI

Youngstown State Penguins (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Youngstown State Penguins (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Jlynn Counter scored 23 points in IUPUI’s 80-63 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars have gone 4-6 at home. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Qwanzi Samuels averaging 1.4.

The Penguins are 6-3 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is the Horizon League leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 9.2.

IUPUI makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Youngstown State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game IUPUI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Counter is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Burns is averaging 11.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

