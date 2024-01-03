Youngstown State takes road win streak into matchup with Northern Kentucky

Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hits the road against Northern Kentucky looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Norse are 5-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Michael Bradley averaging 4.4.

The Penguins are 2-1 against conference opponents. Youngstown State averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Bryson Langdon with 4.0.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Penguins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 18.4 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Brandon Rush is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 13.1 points. Brett Thompson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

