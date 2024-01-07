Youngstown State plays IUPUI in conference showdown

IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Damiree Burns and the Youngstown State Penguins host Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Penguins are 7-1 in home games. Youngstown State scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in conference matchups. IUPUI has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 50.7% IUPUI allows to opponents. IUPUI has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Jaguars match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 13.5 points for the Penguins.

Counter is averaging 14.8 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

