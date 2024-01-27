Youngstown State hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Marques Warrick scored 27 points in Northern Kentucky’s 63-58 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins have gone 10-1 in home games. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 81.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Norse are 6-4 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Youngstown State averages 81.7 points, 10.6 more per game than the 71.1 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 73.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 69.3 Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damiree Burns is averaging 11.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Warrick is shooting 41.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Norse. Michael Bradley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

