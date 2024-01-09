Youngstown State hosts Morton-Robertson and Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 106-98 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 8-1 at home. Youngstown State is the Horizon League leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 8.6.

The Mastodons are 4-1 in conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is the best team in the Horizon League scoring 17.4 fast break points per game.

Youngstown State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Youngstown State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 13 points for the Penguins.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

