Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky, seeks 4th straight road win

Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hits the road against Northern Kentucky aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Norse have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Kentucky has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Penguins are 2-1 in conference games. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by D.J. Burns averaging 3.0.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 18.4 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Brandon Rush is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.