Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 75-65

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IUPUI 75-65 on Sunday.

Thompson had six assists for the Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. John Lovelace Jr. shot 4 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-5) with 18 points and two steals. Bryce Monroe added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for IUPUI. In addition, Jlynn Counter had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

