Youngblood scores 20, South Florida wins 71-60 over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 20 points and South Florida beat East Carolina 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Youngblood also had six assists for the Bulls (14-5, 7-1 American Athletic Conference). Kasean Pryor scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Selton Miguel also had 14 points. The Bulls picked up their sixth straight win.

Cam Hayes led the way for the Pirates (11-11, 4-5) with 14 points and three steals. East Carolina also got 13 points, three steals and two blocks from RJ Felton.

South Florida took the lead with 18:49 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with Youngblood racking up 12 points. South Florida was outscored by East Carolina in the second half by one point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

