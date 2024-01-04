Youngblood leads South Florida against Temple after 26-point game

Temple Owls (7-6) at South Florida Bulls (7-4) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under…

Temple Owls (7-6) at South Florida Bulls (7-4)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Temple Owls after Chris Youngblood scored 26 points in South Florida’s 73-70 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulls have gone 6-2 at home. South Florida averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Owls are 2-1 on the road. Temple has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Florida scores 76.5 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 73.2 Temple allows. Temple averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Youngblood is averaging 14.7 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Hysier Miller is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.