Young scores 26 and Jackson State defeats Alcorn State 88-80

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young’s 26 points helped Jackson State defeat Alcorn State 88-80 on Saturday night.

Young was 9 of 18 shooting (6 for 14 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (5-9, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added six rebounds. Ken Evans had 15 points.

The Braves (1-13, 0-1) were led by Jeremiah Kendall, who posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Djahi Binet added 15 points and six rebounds for Alcorn State. The loss is the 12th in a row for the Braves.

