Young leads Maryland against Minnesota after 26-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Maryland’s 67-53 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terrapins have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland leads the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.2.

Minnesota averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

