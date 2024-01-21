Young leads Maryland against Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the Michigan State Spartans after Jahmir Young scored 36 points in Maryland’s 72-69 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins are 9-1 in home games. Maryland is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 7.2.

Maryland averages 70.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 65.6 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State scores 13.1 more points per game (77.1) than Maryland gives up to opponents (64.0).

The Terrapins and Spartans square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Spartans. Walker is averaging 19.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.