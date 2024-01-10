Young leads Jackson State against Alabama State after 26-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-8, 2-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Coltie Young scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 88-80 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets are 3-1 on their home court. Alabama State leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Ubong Okon leads the Hornets with 6.6 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is fifth in the SWAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Alabama State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okon is averaging three points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Ken Evans is averaging 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.