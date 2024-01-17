Young and Maryland host Northwestern

Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Maryland’s 76-67 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.8.

The Terrapins have gone 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Julian Reese averaging 8.5.

Northwestern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Young is shooting 42.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

