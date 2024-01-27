Live Radio
Yale wins 78-65 over Harvard

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 4:33 PM

BOSTON (AP) — August Mahoney and John Poulakidas scored 22 points each and Yale defeated Harvard 78-65 on Saturday.

Mahoney added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-0 Ivy League). Poulakidas made 4 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 13 overall. Matt Knowling was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

The Crimson (10-7, 1-3) were led by Malik Mack, who recorded 20 points and six assists. Chandler Pigge added 13 points for Harvard. Chisom Okpara also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

