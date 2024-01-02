Yale visits Howard following Dockery’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (8-6) at Howard Bison (5-9) Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Yale Bulldogs after…

Yale Bulldogs (8-6) at Howard Bison (5-9)

Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 71-66 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Bison are 3-1 in home games. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Harris averaging 10.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 away from home. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 2.3.

Howard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bison. Harris is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Wolf is averaging 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

