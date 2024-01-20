Yale visits Dartmouth after Poulakidas’ 26-point game

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 2-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 2-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Dartmouth Big Green after John Poulakidas scored 26 points in Yale’s 89-70 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green are 4-2 on their home court. Dartmouth has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 60.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

The Big Green and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Danny Wolf is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

