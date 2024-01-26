Yale takes road win streak into matchup with Harvard

Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 3-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 3-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hits the road against Harvard looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Crimson are 6-2 on their home court. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Chisom Okpara leads the Crimson with 5.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Harvard averages 72.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 67.0 Yale allows. Yale averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okpara is averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Crimson. Malik Mack is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Danny Wolf is averaging 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.