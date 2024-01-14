Yale takes on Columbia, looks for 4th straight win

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Columbia.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Yale is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 38.1 rebounds. Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 9.1 boards.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Yale makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Columbia averages 13.8 more points per game (81.6) than Yale gives up to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 13.8 points, four assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Yale.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

