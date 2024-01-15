Yale takes on Columbia, aims for 4th straight win

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale heads into a matchup with Columbia as winners of three games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Yale averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Lions are 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa with 2.9.

Yale’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Columbia allows. Columbia scores 13.8 more points per game (81.6) than Yale allows (67.8).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

De La Rosa is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals. Avery Brown is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

