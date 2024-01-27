Yale plays Harvard, looks for 5th straight road win

Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 3-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 3-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Harvard aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Crimson have gone 6-2 in home games. Harvard ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 4.6.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in conference play. Yale has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Harvard makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Yale has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chisom Okpara is averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Danny Wolf is averaging 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

