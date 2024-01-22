Xavier visits No. 18 Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 28-point game

Xavier Musketeers (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-5, 5-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-5, 5-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Creighton hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 28 points in Creighton’s 97-94 overtime victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays have gone 8-1 in home games. Creighton is fourth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Musketeers are 4-3 in Big East play. Xavier scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Creighton averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Xavier allows. Xavier scores 9.8 more points per game (76.7) than Creighton allows (66.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Quincy Olivari averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Desmond Claude is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.