Xavier takes on Villanova after Olivari’s 29-point game

Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Villanova Wildcats after Quincy Olivari scored 29 points in Xavier’s 74-54 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Villanova is seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Tyler Burton paces the Wildcats with 8.1 boards.

The Musketeers are 1-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Villanova is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Musketeers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.3 points. Eric Dixon is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Olivari averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Desmond Claude is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

