Xavier hosts No. 4 UConn after Karaban’s 20-point outing

UConn Huskies (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn visits the Xavier Musketeers after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 88-81 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 6-3 on their home court. Xavier is the best team in the Big East with 15.9 fast break points.

The Huskies are 3-1 against conference opponents. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Xavier’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Xavier allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Tristen Newton is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.