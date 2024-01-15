Xavier faces Butler following Green’s 23-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Trey Green scored 23 points in Xavier’s 85-65 win over the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers have gone 6-4 at home. Xavier ranks second in the Big East in rebounding averaging 40.4 rebounds. Abou Ousmane paces the Musketeers with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in Big East play. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Jalen Thomas averaging 6.8.

Xavier scores 75.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 72.6 Butler allows. Butler averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Desmond Claude is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Posh Alexander is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

