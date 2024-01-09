Wyoming visits No. 20 Utah State after Osobor’s 20-point showing

Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 2-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -15; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Utah State hosts the Wyoming Cowboys after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Utah State’s 77-72 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 at home. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Osobor averaging 6.5.

The Cowboys have gone 1-1 against MWC opponents. Wyoming has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah State makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Wyoming averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Utah State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Osobor is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.