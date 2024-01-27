Wyoming takes on No. 24 Colorado State after Griffin’s 22-point game

Colorado State Rams (15-4, 3-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-3 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (15-4, 3-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-9, 3-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the No. 24 Colorado State Rams after Sam Griffin scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 81-65 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowboys are 7-1 in home games. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.1.

The Rams are 3-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Wyoming is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State scores 5.5 more points per game (80.4) than Wyoming allows to opponents (74.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

