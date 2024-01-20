Wyoming faces Nevada, seeks 4th straight home win

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Nevada looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 6-1 on their home court. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2 in conference play. Nevada is the leader in the MWC allowing only 63.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Wyoming makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Nevada averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wyoming allows.

The Cowboys and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.