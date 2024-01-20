Wyoming beats Nevada 98-93

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Griffin’s 26 points helped Wyoming defeat Nevada 98-93 on Saturday night. Griffin added six rebounds…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Griffin’s 26 points helped Wyoming defeat Nevada 98-93 on Saturday night.

Griffin added six rebounds and seven assists for the Cowboys (10-8, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Akuel Kot scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Brendan Wenzel shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Wolf Pack (15-4, 2-3) were led by Tre Coleman, who posted 23 points, four assists and four steals. Jarod Lucas added 20 points for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 19 points and two blocks.

Wyoming went into the half ahead of Nevada 44-37. Griffin scored 10 points in the half. Griffin’s 16-point second half helped Wyoming close out the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.