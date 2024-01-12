Wyoming and Fresno State face off for conference showdown

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-8, 1-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-8, 1-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Griffin and the Wyoming Cowboys host Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Cowboys have gone 5-1 in home games. Wyoming has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Wyoming’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Wyoming gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Powell is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Griffin is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Enoch Boakye is averaging 7.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

